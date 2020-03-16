Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.63 ($22.17).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,295.31 ($17.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,341 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.94.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

