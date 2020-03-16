Discovery Communications Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.