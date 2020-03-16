Distil (LON:DIS) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news impact score of 0.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON DIS traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.79. Distil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

