Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) is Bulldog Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Dividend And Income Fund makes up 3.3% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLC owned about 5.31% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.06. 5,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

About Dividend And Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

