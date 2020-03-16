DMarket Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. DMarket has a market cap of $5.14 million and $1.22 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, DMarket has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

