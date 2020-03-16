Dock (DOCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $704,188.00

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance and IDEX. Dock has a market cap of $1.66 million and $704,188.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.02197259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00188925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00034315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00108261 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

