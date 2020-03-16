DogeCash Trading 52.1% Lower This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $13,381.69 and $17.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00343508 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002541 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001056 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000447 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

