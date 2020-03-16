Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $195.77 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax and cfinex. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $195.77 million and $136.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00658825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,751,221,776 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, BiteBTC, cfinex, Livecoin, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Bittylicious, YoBit, BitFlip, Novaexchange, Graviex, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Robinhood, Coindeal, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Koineks, Bittrex, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Kraken, FreiExchange, QBTC, SouthXchange, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Bit-Z, Coinbe, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Tidex, CoinEgg, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Indodax, C-Patex and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.