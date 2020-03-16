Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.44% of Dollar Tree worth $543,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $7.68 on Monday, reaching $67.02. 5,182,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

