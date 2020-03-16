Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of Domino’s Pizza worth $46,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 144,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,540,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,161.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $30.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.32. 1,085,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

