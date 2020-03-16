Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,405. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

