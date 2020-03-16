Douglas J. Peebles Buys 7,876 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Stock

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles acquired 7,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36.

AWF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 563,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

