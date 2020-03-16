Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 95.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $5,284.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.