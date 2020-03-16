Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Cap Achieves $5.62 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $26,440.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Allcoin, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

