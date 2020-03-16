DREP Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. DREP has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $276,119.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

