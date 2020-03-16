Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $162,785.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $2.93 million and $162,785.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.04226767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022042 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,215,875 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

