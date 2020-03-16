Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

DNG stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

