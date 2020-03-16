e-Chat (ECHT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. During the last week, e-Chat has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. e-Chat has a total market cap of $1,940.69 and $15.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.04164152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039153 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.