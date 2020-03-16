Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.77% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $470.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

