easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,384.52 ($18.21).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 628.42 ($8.27) on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 813.37 ($10.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Also, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 1,007 shares of company stock worth $1,528,005 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

