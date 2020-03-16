eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,479,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,923. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

