Edge (DADI) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Edge token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and FCoin. Edge has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,905.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, FCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

