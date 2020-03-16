Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,730. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

