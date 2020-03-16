Egretia Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. In the last week, Egretia has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.