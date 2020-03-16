Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
About Eidos Therapeutics
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.