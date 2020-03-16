Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,009 shares during the quarter. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 2.5% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Gilford Securities started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

