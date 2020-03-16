Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

ESTC opened at $51.52 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of -0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elastic by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after buying an additional 513,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

