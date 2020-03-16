Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $18.81 million and $111,685.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,031,320,864 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin, CoinBene and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

