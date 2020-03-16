Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ESBK stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

