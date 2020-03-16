Elysium Hits One Day Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00658981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010670 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

