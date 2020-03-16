Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 10.88% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $274,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

ESRT traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $9.51. 518,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

