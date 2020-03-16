Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Encore Wire stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,573,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

