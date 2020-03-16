EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $234,263.96 and approximately $116.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

