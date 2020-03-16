Enerflex (EFX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Enerflex (TSE: EFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

2/25/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

2/24/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Enerflex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Enerflex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Enerflex was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

EFX stock opened at C$5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07. Enerflex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

