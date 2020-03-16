Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $29.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Energi has a market cap of $29.55 million and $512,988.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00021503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Energi has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,001,853 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

