ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.45 ($15.64).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.50 ($7.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.42. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 162.60. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a fifty-two week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

