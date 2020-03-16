EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 67.2% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,817.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,604 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.