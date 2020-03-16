Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys $703,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 100,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,680,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,082. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,792,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

