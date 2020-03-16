Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $65.14 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

