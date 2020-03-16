Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,857 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.42 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

