Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Skyline worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 114,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skyline by 2,056.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 112,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

