Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

