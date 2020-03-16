Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 249.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth about $22,418,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LYFT alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

LYFT opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of LYFT to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.