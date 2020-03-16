Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after purchasing an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

NYSE CFR opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

