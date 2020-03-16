Envion Reaches Market Cap of $14.80 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Envion has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $14.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Envion has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002286 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

