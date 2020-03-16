Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Position Lifted by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960,000 shares during the period. Envista comprises 0.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.11% of Envista worth $52,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

