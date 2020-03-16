EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,620 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.56% of EOG Resources worth $760,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 171,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.81.

EOG traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.