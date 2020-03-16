Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Millendo Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of MLND opened at $7.35 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.