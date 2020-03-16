ERC20 One Day Volume Tops $28,274.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $17.81 million and $28,274.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,728,707 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

