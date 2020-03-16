Eryllium (ERY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eryllium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

